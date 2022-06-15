Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,927,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 47,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,884,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

SPDW stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.63. 68,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,616,825. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.06. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

