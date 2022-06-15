Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO traded up $3.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $523.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,493. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $571.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $211.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.71 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,843. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.70.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

