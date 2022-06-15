Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPSM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,354.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 68,183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 27,945 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.57. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,522. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.44.

