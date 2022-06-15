Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Invests $602,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock traded up $6.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.52. The company had a trading volume of 113,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485,271. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 1.86. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.14.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.71.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 752,454 shares of company stock valued at $166,969,186. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

