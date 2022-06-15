Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.67. 34,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,729. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $139.98 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

