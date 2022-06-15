Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Sells 33,081 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,081 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $19,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 204,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 93,824 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,246,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 320,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.00. 3,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,371. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.

