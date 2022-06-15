CloakCoin (CLOAK) Hits Market Cap of $1.34 Million

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 53.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $1,813.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000269 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007379 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,857,777 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

