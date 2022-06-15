Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Down 39.8% in May

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the May 15th total of 198,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,441,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,296,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after purchasing an additional 579,120 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 523,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 127,121 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,601,000.

Shares of GLO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 281,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,139. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0943 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

