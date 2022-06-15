Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $102.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.48. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $102.32 and a 52 week high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,677,000 after acquiring an additional 412,417 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 594.4% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,879,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,239,000 after buying an additional 1,609,201 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,691,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,074,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,972,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 604,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,810,000 after buying an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

