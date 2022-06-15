Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives $44.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $873.66 million, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.66. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.33 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

In related news, insider Kurt F. Wozniak sold 10,778 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $369,038.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

