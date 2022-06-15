Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 171,476 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $25,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,557,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,694,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.69.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.86. The stock had a trading volume of 75,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.72. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

