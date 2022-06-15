Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 48,933 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $31,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,568,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,746 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after acquiring an additional 958,091 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.22. 1,232,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,414,930. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

