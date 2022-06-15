Comerica Bank Has $23.68 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $23,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Linde by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Linde by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Linde by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Linde by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.93. 60,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.24. The company has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.21.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

