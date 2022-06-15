Comerica Bank Has $27.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566,247 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.49. 344,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,374,191. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.75. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

