Comerica Bank Has $59.54 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,340 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $59,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after buying an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.87. 836,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,348,211. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $256.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average is $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

