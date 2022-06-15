Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $42,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.82. The stock had a trading volume of 96,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,876. The company has a market cap of $114.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.43 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.63.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.94.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.