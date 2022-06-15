Comerica Bank Sells 217,583 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,243 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 217,583 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.5% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $71,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on UNH shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $554.81.

UNH traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $460.50. 43,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $432.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.39. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

