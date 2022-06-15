Comerica Bank Sells 2,395 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $47,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.46.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.52. The company had a trading volume of 78,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,558. The stock has a market cap of $177.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

