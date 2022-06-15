Comerica Bank Sells 508 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,041 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $28,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $645,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Intuit by 214.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,555,000 after acquiring an additional 25,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $275,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $562.56.

Intuit stock traded up $11.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $376.47. The stock had a trading volume of 23,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,014. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.84%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

