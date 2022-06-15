Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 158 to CHF 142 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 165 to CHF 150 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 148 to CHF 120 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CFRUY stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

