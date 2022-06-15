Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Short Interest Update

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the May 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBS. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 31,347,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,428,000 after acquiring an additional 996,480 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,976,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,908 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,884,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,191,000 after acquiring an additional 321,645 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,928,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,893,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,834. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $907.42 million for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 11.14%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

