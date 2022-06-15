Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Bought by Antonetti Capital Management LLC

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares during the quarter. Compugen comprises about 0.8% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Antonetti Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Compugen worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Compugen by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Compugen by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Compugen by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter.

CGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Compugen Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $107.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.43.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

