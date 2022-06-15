Concorde Financial Corp Buys New Shares in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,131,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after buying an additional 564,150 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,149,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 120,373 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 161,207 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,494,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 300,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 1,285,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 502,031 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,183. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

