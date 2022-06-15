Concorde Financial Corp Buys Shares of 504 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 3.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

WCN stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $118.10. 21,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,679. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.75 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

