Concorde Financial Corp Invests $2.19 Million in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,973,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,879,000 after acquiring an additional 703,889 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 79,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 37,043 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 166,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after acquiring an additional 114,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.86.

NYSE:CP traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.51. 59,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,989. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.30%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.