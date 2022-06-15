Concorde Financial Corp Makes New $36,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth $5,666,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 13.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 45.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $123.34. 6,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,872. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.57 and a 200-day moving average of $125.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus downgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.31.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

