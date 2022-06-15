Concorde Financial Corp Makes New $7.30 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 144,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,304,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Concorde Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.07. 5,579,417 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33.

