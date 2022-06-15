Concorde Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 243,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,000. Hanesbrands accounts for about 2.6% of Concorde Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Concorde Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Hanesbrands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 437,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 125,705 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.37. 75,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,420,446. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.89.

Hanesbrands Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.