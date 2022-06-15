Concorde Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2022

Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 243,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,000. Hanesbrands accounts for about 2.6% of Concorde Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Concorde Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Hanesbrands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 437,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 125,705 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.37. 75,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,420,446. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.89.

Hanesbrands Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.