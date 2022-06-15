Concorde Financial Corp Takes $33,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,352,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 848,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,942,000 after acquiring an additional 276,650 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 799,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,512,000 after acquiring an additional 231,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 728,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,598,000 after acquiring an additional 165,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,799,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.07. 194,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,432,630. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.99.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

