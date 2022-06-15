Concorde Financial Corp Takes Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,000. Hubbell makes up 2.0% of Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,196,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,459,000 after buying an additional 77,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,284,000 after buying an additional 26,570 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 614,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,052,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 1,077.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,868,000 after buying an additional 541,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

NYSE HUBB traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $182.54. 592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,625. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.76 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.80%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

