Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Down to $20.63

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.63, but opened at $19.29. Confluent shares last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 12,345 shares traded.
Several analysts have commented on CFLT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.37.
In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $87,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $384,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 811,383 shares of company stock valued at $29,208,507 and sold 26,547 shares valued at $485,245. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Confluent in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Confluent in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
