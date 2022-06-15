Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Down to $20.63

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.63, but opened at $19.29. Confluent shares last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 12,345 shares changing hands.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $87,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,795,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,444,155. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 811,383 shares of company stock worth $29,208,507 and sold 26,547 shares worth $485,245. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UNC Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $3,728,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $1,375,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $4,068,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $5,718,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

