Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWCO. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ:CWCO traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.80. 97,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,746. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00.

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 5,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $76,290.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,282.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 416.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 42.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 251,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 40.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 89,618 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 14,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

