Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Trading Down 9.5%

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 73,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 77,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
The stock has a market cap of C$19.71 million and a P/E ratio of -11.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.44.
About Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM)
