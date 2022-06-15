Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.56% from the stock’s previous close.

CNM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $57,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,709.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,815.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

