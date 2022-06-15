Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Update

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CLABF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,362. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70. Core One Labs has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $4.25.
About Core One Labs (Get Rating)
