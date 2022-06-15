Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Update

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CLABF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,362. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70. Core One Labs has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

About Core One Labs

Core One Labs Inc operates as a biotechnology research and technology life sciences company. It focuses on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems, psychedelic assisted psychotherapy, and API grade psilocybin manufacturing. The company manufactures CannaStrips, which are infused strips, as well as produces distillate oils, flowers, and resins.

