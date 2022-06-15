Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,010,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 190,399 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Corning worth $112,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.67. 76,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,137,482. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

