Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,780,000 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the May 15th total of 5,730,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $56.39. 4,413,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,128,362. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.26. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

