Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Coty also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.23-0.27 EPS.

COTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.17.

Get Coty alerts:

COTY traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. 214,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,623,045. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 2.38. Coty has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 739,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,382.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Coty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 723,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 91,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 180,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.