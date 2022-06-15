COVA (COVA) Trading Down 37.9% Over Last Week

COVA (COVA) traded down 97.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One COVA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, COVA has traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar. COVA has a total market cap of $41,427.92 and approximately $242.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About COVA

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

