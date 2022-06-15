Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.39

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.39 and last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 32381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.80 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Criteo by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

