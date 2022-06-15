Crust 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.41 Million (CRU)

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the US dollar. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003953 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.89 or 0.00604913 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004259 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00164392 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars.

