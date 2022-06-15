Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 2.5% of Wafra Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $87,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.63. 23,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,551. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

