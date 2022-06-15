Data Collective II GP LLC Makes New Investment in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Data Collective II GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 296,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000. Lucira Health makes up about 2.7% of Data Collective II GP LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lucira Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 13,996,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,508,000 after buying an additional 200,067 shares in the last quarter. Eclipse Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in Lucira Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,587,000. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lucira Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,394,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lucira Health by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 225,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Lucira Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHDX stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,879. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Lucira Health ( NASDAQ:LHDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.43. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lucira Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Lucira Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

