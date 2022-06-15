DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.40.

DVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $89.97 on Wednesday. DaVita has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DaVita will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,305,000 after purchasing an additional 67,744 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,181,000 after purchasing an additional 103,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of DaVita by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 572,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,506,000 after purchasing an additional 53,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

