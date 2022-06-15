Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $8.78. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 437,564 shares trading hands.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

