DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Market Capitalization Tops $3.49 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $3.49 million and $1.54 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00411181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00055031 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011400 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,592 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.