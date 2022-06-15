DeGate Price Reaches $0.11 (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. DeGate has a market cap of $9.87 million and approximately $844,202.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000517 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,737.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,161.23 or 0.19042212 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00421719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00071028 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00036919 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,329,672 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

