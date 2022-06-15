Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 512.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676,611 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.11% of Dell Technologies worth $45,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $485,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 744,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,808,000 after buying an additional 55,929 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 503,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,292,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 504,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,342,000 after acquiring an additional 127,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $3,696,402.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,876 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,150 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.77.

NYSE:DELL traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.85. 49,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,518,302. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average of $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

