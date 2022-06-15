Deri Protocol Price Tops $0.0213 on Exchanges (DERI)

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $332,571.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 723.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,893.74 or 0.09145342 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00424234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00072346 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012125 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 468,203,680 coins and its circulating supply is 164,008,006 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

